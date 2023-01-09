Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

