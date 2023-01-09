Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 709,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 644,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.80. 5,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,625. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

