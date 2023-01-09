Secret Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $3,211.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00111239 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00204103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00039820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00477135 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,284.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

