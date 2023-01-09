Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.98 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $3,353.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00113292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00211928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00061395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00039011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00464314 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,028.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

