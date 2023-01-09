SelfKey (KEY) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00444458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.01440696 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.40 or 0.31392905 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.