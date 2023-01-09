SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.2 %

S opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

