Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in APA were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. 154,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.