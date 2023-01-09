Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $48.73. 40,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,225. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

