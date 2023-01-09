Sepio Capital LP Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Sysco stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.33. 19,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,875. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

