Sepio Capital LP Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,400. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

