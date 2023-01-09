Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of BK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.54. 70,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,750. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

