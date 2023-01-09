Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

