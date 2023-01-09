Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,894 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 81.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,175. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $74,008.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,748,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,458,749.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $74,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,748,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,458,749.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,305 shares of company stock worth $1,107,537 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.