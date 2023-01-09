ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.93. 171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

