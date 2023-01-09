Shentu Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004499 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $68.72 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00444876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01433861 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,452.57 or 0.31422490 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,036,595 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

