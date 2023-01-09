Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.