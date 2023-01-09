SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Financial Analysis

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Colicity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.04 billion 1.58 $4.45 million N/A N/A Colicity N/A N/A $5.65 million N/A N/A

Colicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 1 1 0 2.50 Colicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SIGNA Sports United and Colicity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Colicity.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Colicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Colicity N/A -141.75% 5.58%

Risk & Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colicity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Colicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Colicity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colicity beats SIGNA Sports United on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries. Colicity Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

