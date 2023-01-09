Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,325. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth $4,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth $581,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,481,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.