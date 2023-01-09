Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $21.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of SI opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $387.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

