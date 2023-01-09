SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.48 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $74.48 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,606,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,148,801,648 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,148,801,648.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06288387 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $36,134,523.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

