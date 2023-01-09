SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $74.05 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $74.05 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00043136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019425 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00241424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,606,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,148,801,648 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,148,801,648.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06288387 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $36,134,523.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.