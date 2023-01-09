SingularityNET Trading Up 38.8% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $72.24 million and approximately $36.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00042745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00239167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,148,801,648 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06154105 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,413,813.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

