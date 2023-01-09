Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358 over the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

