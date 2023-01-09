Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $127.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

