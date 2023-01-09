SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $291,114.45 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

