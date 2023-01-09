Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) PT Lowered to $5.75 at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.35 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of SONX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 90.21% and a negative net margin of 152.37%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,369 shares of company stock worth $20,466. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

