SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Price Down 14.7%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 144,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 74,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$39.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.03 million during the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

