SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,856,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. 113,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.02.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

