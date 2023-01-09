SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,499,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.37 and a 200 day moving average of $321.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $365.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

