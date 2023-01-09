SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.59. 93,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,792. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

