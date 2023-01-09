SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,450. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

