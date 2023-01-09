SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

