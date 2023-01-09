SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $73.55. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,600. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

