SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lowered by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $53.92. 198,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,125. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

