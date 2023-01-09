SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $515.33.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

