Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of SPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

