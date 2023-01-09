Spinnaker Trust Acquires 101 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.76. 38,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

