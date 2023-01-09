Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $43.07. 98,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,461. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.