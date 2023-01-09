Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. 820,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,918,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

