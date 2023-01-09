Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 2.5 %

LIN stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.11. 25,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

