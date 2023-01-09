Spinnaker Trust Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.83. 554,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $179.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $219.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

