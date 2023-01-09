Spinnaker Trust Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,898,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.81. 41,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

