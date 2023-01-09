Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.71. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

