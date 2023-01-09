SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer John Ebbett Sells 670 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Ebbett sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$15,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,302.64.
SSR Mining Trading Down 0.3 %
SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.04. 58,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,176. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.00. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.
SSR Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
