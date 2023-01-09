Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

