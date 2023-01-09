State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,081 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Southern worth $43,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 688.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 757,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 43,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.86. 34,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

