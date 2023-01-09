State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 7.32% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $215,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

