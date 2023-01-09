State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.14. 254,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,530. The company has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

