State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $10.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.15 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

