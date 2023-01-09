State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $99,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.28. 50,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.



